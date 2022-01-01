Chili in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Cup of Chili
|$6.95
Served with a side of cheddar cheese, diced onions, and sour cream.
|Bowl of Chili
|$8.95
Served with a side of cheddar cheese, diced onions, and sour cream.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
|Turkey Chili Quinoa Bowl
|$13.00
Organic Quinoa | Turkey Chili | Cheddar Cheese | Scallions | Greek Yogurt
|Cup of Turkey Chili
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Forza Meats
1811 Glenview Road, Glenview
|Short Rib Chili
|$19.00
House-made chili using braised short rib, ground beef, bell and poblano peppers, onions, beans and a variety of spices. Sold by the quart.
|Chili Lime Chicken
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
|Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup
|$5.00
|Gluten-Free Gregg's Chili & Eggs
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.