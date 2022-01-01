Chopped salad in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve chopped salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, ditalini pasta, grilled chicken breast, tortilla strips, corn, tomato, celery, green onion, bacon and bleu cheese; served with a side of sweet Italian dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Forza Meats
1811 Glenview Road, Glenview
|The Butcher's Chopped Salad
|$13.00
romaine, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, cucumber, tomato, bacon, choice of balsamic or red wine vinaigrette
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Eggspresso Chopped Salad
|$10.99
Diced char-grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and bleu cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing
Flaco's Taco's Glenview
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Southwest Chopped Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine, bacon, Chihuahua
cheese, corn, black beans, and diced tomatoes, topped with crispy tortilla strips,
and a side of spicy ranch.
FRENCH FRIES
Coarse Italian
800 Shermer Rd, Glenview
|Coarse Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Chopped romaine, fresh farm cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, kalamata olives, breakfast radish, cucumbers, gorgonzola, Coarse vinaigrette
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Elly's Chopped Salad
|$11.49
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, pasta, bacon, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, cucumbers, and green onions tossed in our Mediterranean house dressing and topped with gorgonzola cheese. Served with side of bread roll.