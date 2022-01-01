Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, ditalini pasta, grilled chicken breast, tortilla strips, corn, tomato, celery, green onion, bacon and bleu cheese; served with a side of sweet Italian dressing.
More about Hackney's on Lake
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Forza Meats

1811 Glenview Road, Glenview

Avg 4.7 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Butcher's Chopped Salad$13.00
romaine, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, cucumber, tomato, bacon, choice of balsamic or red wine vinaigrette
More about Forza Meats
Item pic

 

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggspresso Chopped Salad$10.99
Diced char-grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and bleu cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
Item pic

 

Flaco's Taco's Glenview

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chopped Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine, bacon, Chihuahua
cheese, corn, black beans, and diced tomatoes, topped with crispy tortilla strips,
and a side of spicy ranch.
More about Flaco's Taco's Glenview
Coarse Italian image

FRENCH FRIES

Coarse Italian

800 Shermer Rd, Glenview

Avg 4.3 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Coarse Chopped Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, fresh farm cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, kalamata olives, breakfast radish, cucumbers, gorgonzola, Coarse vinaigrette
More about Coarse Italian
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview image

 

Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Elly's Chopped Salad$11.49
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, pasta, bacon, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, cucumbers, and green onions tossed in our Mediterranean house dressing and topped with gorgonzola cheese. Served with side of bread roll.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Glenview House

1843 Glenview Rd, Glenview

Avg 3.8 (476 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, iceberg and romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, house ranch dressing
More about Glenview House

