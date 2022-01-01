Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Mingle Juice Bar

1830 Tower Drive, GLENVIEW

Takeout
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll-
Our plant based vanilla protein blended with Saigon cinnamon and banana to make one of our most popular smoothies.
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

Takeout
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.49
Warm cinnamon toast dipped in our creamy egg batter. Topped with cinnamon and drizzled with our white cream sauce.
