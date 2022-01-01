Cinnamon rolls in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Mingle Juice Bar
Mingle Juice Bar
1830 Tower Drive, GLENVIEW
|Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll-
Our plant based vanilla protein blended with Saigon cinnamon and banana to make one of our most popular smoothies.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
|Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00