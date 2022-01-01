Cobb salad in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Cobb Salad
|$13.45
Chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato and crumbled bleu cheese.
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Your choice of grilled chicken breast or Cajun rubbed chicken breast with romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red peppers tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with gorgonzola cheese. Served with side of bread roll.