Cobb salad in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve cobb salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.45
Chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato and crumbled bleu cheese.
More about Hackney's on Lake
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.99
Your choice of grilled chicken breast or Cajun rubbed chicken breast with romaine lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red peppers tossed in our ranch dressing and topped with gorgonzola cheese. Served with side of bread roll.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

