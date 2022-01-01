Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve crepes

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pecan Crepes$9.99
Caramelized apples and roasted pecans rolled into three crepes. Topped with more caramelized apples and roasted pecans
Nutella Banana Crepes$9.99
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Crepes$4.99
Apple Pecan Crepes$10.99
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans.
Berry Infusion Crepes$11.49
Filled with our cheese filling, blueberry or strawberry cream sauce, and topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

