Crepes in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve crepes
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Apple Pecan Crepes
|$9.99
Caramelized apples and roasted pecans rolled into three crepes. Topped with more caramelized apples and roasted pecans
|Nutella Banana Crepes
|$9.99
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Side of Crepes
|$4.99
|Apple Pecan Crepes
|$10.99
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans.
|Berry Infusion Crepes
|$11.49
Filled with our cheese filling, blueberry or strawberry cream sauce, and topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries.