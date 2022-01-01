Fish and chips in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Hackney's on Lake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Tender cod fillets with a crispy batter breading. Served with french fries and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®.
More about Hackney's on Harms
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
2 Cod Tail-Filets, with “Chips”. Breaded & Deep-Fried to a Crispy Golden Brown.
More about Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview
|Fish + Chips
|$18.00
Angry Dragon beer battered cod filets with coleslaw and fries