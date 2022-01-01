Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Toast

Glenview restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.95
Tender cod fillets with a crispy batter breading. Served with french fries and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®.
More about Hackney's on Lake
Item pic

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.95
2 Cod Tail-Filets, with “Chips”. Breaded & Deep-Fried to a Crispy Golden Brown.
More about Hackney's on Harms
Item pic

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Fish + Chips$18.00
Angry Dragon beer battered cod filets with coleslaw and fries
More about Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish n Chips$12.99
Our beer battered cod with tartar sauce and fresh potato chips. Served with pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

