French fries in Glenview

Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®
|$10.95
Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown. We invented this delicious “Brick”. It’s one of our claims to fame!
|French Fries
|$4.95
|French Fried Shrimp
|$18.95
Large tender shrimp lightly breaded and fried. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and your choice of side.
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|French Fried Shrimp
|$17.95
Large tender shrimp lightly breaded and fried. Served with french fries and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®.
Riobamba Latin Kitchen
1869 waukegan rd, glenview
|French Fries
|$4.00
russet fries w/ chipotle ketchup