French fries in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve french fries

Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions® image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®$10.95
Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown. We invented this delicious “Brick”. It’s one of our claims to fame!
French Fries$4.95
French Fried Shrimp$18.95
Large tender shrimp lightly breaded and fried. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and your choice of side.
More about Hackney's on Lake
Item pic

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fried Shrimp$17.95
Large tender shrimp lightly breaded and fried. Served with french fries and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®.
More about Hackney's on Harms
Riobamba Latin Kitchen image

 

Riobamba Latin Kitchen

1869 waukegan rd, glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
russet fries w/ chipotle ketchup
More about Riobamba Latin Kitchen
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview image

 

Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of French Fries$2.99
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

