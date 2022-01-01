French toast in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve french toast
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Apple Pecan French Toast
|$9.99
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans
|Banana Bread French Toast
|$9.99
Fresh baked banana bread topped with more bananas and roasted pecans
|Crunchy French Toast
|$10.99
Crunchy French Toast with blueberry and strawberry whip cream
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.
|Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$10.49
Warm cinnamon toast dipped in our creamy egg batter. Topped with cinnamon and drizzled with our white cream sauce.
|French Toast
|$7.99
Our delicious warm sweet bread made fresh to order. All of our French toasts are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
|Side of French Toast
|$4.99