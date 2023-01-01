Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Glenview

Go
Glenview restaurants
Toast

Glenview restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Eggspresso - At The Glen - Glenview

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy all white meat chicken with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato plus mayo served on a buttery brioche bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast blackened Cajun style and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheese, slathered with chipotle mayo all on a gourmet bun
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen - Glenview
Paulie’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market image

 

Paulie’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market - 1820 Tower Drive

1820 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk-soaked fried chicken tenders with honey butter, chili aioli, and a pickled relish. Served on a brioche bun with french fries.
More about Paulie’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market - 1820 Tower Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Glenview

Short Ribs

Ravioli

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Lobsters

Pies

Veggie Tacos

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Map

More near Glenview to explore

Des Plaines

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (423 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston