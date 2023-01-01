Fried chicken sandwiches in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Eggspresso - At The Glen - Glenview
Eggspresso - At The Glen - Glenview
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Crispy all white meat chicken with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato plus mayo served on a buttery brioche bun
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast blackened Cajun style and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheese, slathered with chipotle mayo all on a gourmet bun
Paulie's Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market - 1820 Tower Drive
Paulie’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Wine Bar & Market - 1820 Tower Drive
1820 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Buttermilk-soaked fried chicken tenders with honey butter, chili aioli, and a pickled relish. Served on a brioche bun with french fries.