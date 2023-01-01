Greek salad in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Dengeos - Glenview (2023) - 2131 Willow Road
Dengeos - Glenview (2023) - 2131 Willow Road
2131 Willow Road, Glenview
|Greek Salad
|$10.49
salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, olives, feta & anchovies
More about Elly's Pancake House of Glenview
Elly's Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, and olives tossed in our Mediterranean house dressing topped with feta cheese. Served with side of bread roll.