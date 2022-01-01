Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served open-face on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and a pickle on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
More about Hackney's on Lake
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.95
Sliced Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato, Lettuce and Chipotle Mayo. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served on a fresh-baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken$15.95
Harrison’s Free-Range, All-Natural Chicken over Baby Spinach. With Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.
More about Hackney's on Harms
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

