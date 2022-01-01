Grilled chicken in Glenview
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served open-face on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and a pickle on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Sliced Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomato, Lettuce and Chipotle Mayo. Wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served on a fresh-baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
|Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Harrison’s Free-Range, All-Natural Chicken over Baby Spinach. With Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.