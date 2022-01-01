Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Glenview

Go
Glenview restaurants
Toast

Glenview restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Forza Meats

1811 Glenview Road, Glenview

Avg 4.7 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Lasagna$65.00
Vegetarian lasagna with eggplant, mushrooms, spinach, ricotta cheese, Mama Minelli's marinara and melted mozzarella. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED.
Meat Lasagna$45.00
Layers of ground beef, herbed ricotta, house-made marinara, lasagna pasta and melted mozzarella cheese. A southern Italian classic!
Meat Lasagna 2 Pack$19.00
traditional layered lasagna with ground beef and Mama Minelli's marinara, fresh ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses
More about Forza Meats
Coarse Italian image

FRENCH FRIES

Coarse Italian

800 Shermer Rd, Glenview

Avg 4.3 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$22.00
More about Coarse Italian

Browse other tasty dishes in Glenview

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Veggie Burgers

Strawberry Cheesecake

Lobsters

Map

More near Glenview to explore

Des Plaines

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1466 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston