Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Glenview

Go
Glenview restaurants
Toast

Glenview restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Plate$14.99
EGGSPECIALLY GOOD LOX PLATTER
Delicate slice of Nova Scotia lox and
a fresh bagel plated with red onions,
scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes,
olives and cream cheese
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview image

 

Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox Benedict$12.99
Poached eggs on English muffin spread with our Mediterranean cream cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and Nova Scotia smoked salmon. Topped with hollandaise sauce and capers. Served with hashbrowns and a side of fresh fruit.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

Browse other tasty dishes in Glenview

Caprese Salad

Strawberry Cheesecake

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Crispy Chicken

Omelettes

Bison Burgers

Map

More near Glenview to explore

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston