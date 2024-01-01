Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve mango lassi

Alice and Friends at the Glen

2071 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$8.95
with coconut milk
More about Alice and Friends at the Glen
Moti & La Michoacana

610 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.99
Made fresh, in-house! A creamy, yogurt smoothie with a mango taste
More about Moti & La Michoacana

