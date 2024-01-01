Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango lassi in
Glenview
/
Glenview
/
Mango Lassi
Glenview restaurants that serve mango lassi
Alice and Friends at the Glen
2071 Tower Drive, Glenview
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$8.95
with coconut milk
More about Alice and Friends at the Glen
Moti & La Michoacana
610 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.99
Made fresh, in-house! A creamy, yogurt smoothie with a mango taste
More about Moti & La Michoacana
Browse other tasty dishes in Glenview
Key Lime Pies
Crispy Chicken
Buffalo Wings
Chicken Parmesan
Cookies
Pudding
Gyoza
Chicken Tenders
More near Glenview to explore
Des Plaines
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Deerfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1924 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(62 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(771 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(252 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(363 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston