Omelettes in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve omelettes

Eggspresso - At The Glen

2000 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Omelette$11.99
A festive mix of chorizo, tomatoes,
onions, pepper-Jack cheese and jalapeño.
Served with salsa and sour cream
Egg White Delight Omelette$12.99
Talk about guilt-free indulgence! Feast on fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
Meat Lover's Omelette$12.99
For meat lovers – diced ham off the bone, bacon and sausage baked with Jack and cheddar cheeses.
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Gluten-Free Aztec Omelette$11.00
Chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado and cilantro folded into three cage free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

