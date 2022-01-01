Omelettes in Glenview
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Chorizo Omelette
|$11.99
A festive mix of chorizo, tomatoes,
onions, pepper-Jack cheese and jalapeño.
Served with salsa and sour cream
|Egg White Delight Omelette
|$12.99
Talk about guilt-free indulgence! Feast on fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
|Meat Lover's Omelette
|$12.99
For meat lovers – diced ham off the bone, bacon and sausage baked with Jack and cheddar cheeses.
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
|Gluten-Free Aztec Omelette
|$11.00
Chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado and cilantro folded into three cage free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.