Pasta salad in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve pasta salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Forza Meats

1811 Glenview Road, Glenview

Avg 4.7 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giardiniera Pasta Salad$9.00
Our famous zesty pasta salad with campanelle pasta, diced bell peppers and hot giardiniera. Sold by the pound (serves 4-5).
Giardiniera Pasta Salad$9.00
Giardiniera Pasta Salad$0.00
campanelle pasta, bell peppers, green onion, chopped celery, fresh parsley, hot giardiniera dressing
More about Forza Meats
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe - The Glen

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Pasta Salad$0.00
A bed of spinach topped with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, broccoli, red and green peppers, rotini noodles, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Caesar dressing and a buttered English muffin with jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - The Glen

