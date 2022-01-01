Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Glenview

Go
Glenview restaurants
Toast

Glenview restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4oz Patty Melt$12.45
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
8oz Patty Melt$15.95
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
More about Hackney's on Lake
Item pic

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
4oz Patty Melt$12.45
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
4 oz Patty Melt$12.45
8oz Patty Melt$15.95
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
More about Hackney's on Harms
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview image

 

Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.49
2 slices of American cheese with grilled onions on grilled rye bread. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

Browse other tasty dishes in Glenview

Pudding

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Prosciutto

Chicken Pizza

Omelettes

Black Bean Burgers

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Glenview to explore

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1335 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston