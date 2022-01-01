Pretzels in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve pretzels
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Pretzel Burger
|$16.95
Half pound Hackneyburger topped with caramelized onions and provolone. Served on a warm pretzel bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview
|Pretzel with beer cheese
|$9.00
One large hand twisted warmed pretzel served with our beer cheese sauce and MPH beer mustard