Pretzels in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve pretzels

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Burger$16.95
Half pound Hackneyburger topped with caramelized onions and provolone. Served on a warm pretzel bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
More about Hackney's on Lake
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel with beer cheese$9.00
One large hand twisted warmed pretzel served with our beer cheese sauce and MPH beer mustard
More about Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
FRENCH FRIES

Glenview House

1843 Glenview Rd, Glenview

Avg 3.8 (476 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel$9.00
freshly baked pretzel, sea salt, house-made beer cheese and house-made beer mustard
More about Glenview House

