Prosciutto in Glenview

Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
|Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
|$19.00
Mozzarella | prosciutto di Parma | baby arugula | shaved parmesan | garlic oil | balsamic glaze
Forza Meats
1811 Glenview Road, Glenview
|Prosciutto, Pepper, Pesto Flatbread Pizza
|$17.00
Take and bake pizza with prosciutto di parma, asiago cheese, arugula, roasted red peppers and house-made pesto atop an Imported Italian flatbread
|Prosciutto di Parma
|$13.00
Imported prosciutto di parma, sliced so thin you can read the newspaper through it! Priced and packaged in 1/2 LB increments.