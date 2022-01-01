Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve prosciutto

Culinary Gangster image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Culinary Gangster

1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$19.00
Mozzarella | prosciutto di Parma | baby arugula | shaved parmesan | garlic oil | balsamic glaze
More about Culinary Gangster
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Forza Meats

1811 Glenview Road, Glenview

Avg 4.7 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto, Pepper, Pesto Flatbread Pizza$17.00
Take and bake pizza with prosciutto di parma, asiago cheese, arugula, roasted red peppers and house-made pesto atop an Imported Italian flatbread
Prosciutto di Parma$13.00
Imported prosciutto di parma, sliced so thin you can read the newspaper through it! Priced and packaged in 1/2 LB increments.
More about Forza Meats
Coarse Italian image

FRENCH FRIES

Coarse Italian

800 Shermer Rd, Glenview

Avg 4.3 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Dates (5)$14.00
Stuffed with goat cheese, drizzled with local honey and balsamic glaze.
More about Coarse Italian

