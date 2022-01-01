Quesadillas in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Hackney's on Lake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Spinach & Mushroom Quesadillas
|$12.95
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Southwest Black Bean, Corn, Onion & Cilantro Quesadillas
|$12.95
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Hackney's on Harms
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|Chorizo Quesadillas
|$16.90
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$16.90
|Quesadillas
|$12.95
More about Culinary Gangster
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak, grilled onions and peppers, chihuahua cheese melted in a flour tortilla with a side of signature dipping sauce
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Shredded chicken, grilled onions and peppers, chihuahua cheese melted in a flour tortilla with a side of signature dipping sauce
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
More about Riobamba Latin Kitchen
Riobamba Latin Kitchen
1869 waukegan rd, glenview
|Kids quesadilla
|$6.00
|Quesadilla
|$3.50
More about El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
1831 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Quesadillas
|$10.95
6Wedges of Flour Tortillas with Cheese. Comes with a Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
|Quesadillas Originales
|$11.95
4Hand Made Corn Tortilla, Toped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Cheese and a Side of Guacamole
|Kids Quesadillas
|$6.95
More about Flaco's Taco's Glenview
Flaco's Taco's Glenview
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Tex Mex Quesadilla
|$6.95
Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), corn,
and frijoles negros (black beans).
|Cheesy Quesadilla (Kids)
|$4.95
6" flour tortillas loaded with Chihuahua cheese, cut into quarters, served with sour cream on side.
|Poblano Quesadilla
|$7.95
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of sweet peppers or jalapenos topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on our Southwestern chili tortilla. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, sour cream, salsa, and soup of the day.
|Breakfast Quesadillas
|$11.49
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, bacon, and your choice of hot giardiniera or fresh jalapenos topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on our southwestern chili toritlla. Served with a side of hashbrowns or fresh fruit, sour cream, and salsa.