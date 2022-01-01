Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve quesadillas

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadillas$12.95
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadillas$12.95
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Southwest Black Bean, Corn, Onion & Cilantro Quesadillas$12.95
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Hackney's on Lake
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Quesadillas$16.90
Chicken Quesadillas$16.90
Quesadillas$12.95
More about Hackney's on Harms
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Culinary Gangster

1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$9.00
Marinated grilled skirt steak, grilled onions and peppers, chihuahua cheese melted in a flour tortilla with a side of signature dipping sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Shredded chicken, grilled onions and peppers, chihuahua cheese melted in a flour tortilla with a side of signature dipping sauce
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
More about Culinary Gangster
Riobamba Latin Kitchen

1869 waukegan rd, glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids quesadilla$6.00
Quesadilla$3.50
More about Riobamba Latin Kitchen
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant

1831 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$10.95
6Wedges of Flour Tortillas with Cheese. Comes with a Side of Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Quesadillas Originales$11.95
4Hand Made Corn Tortilla, Toped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Cheese and a Side of Guacamole
Kids Quesadillas$6.95
More about El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
Flaco's Taco's Glenview

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tex Mex Quesadilla$6.95
Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), corn,
and frijoles negros (black beans).
Cheesy Quesadilla (Kids)$4.95
6" flour tortillas loaded with Chihuahua cheese, cut into quarters, served with sour cream on side.
Poblano Quesadilla$7.95
More about Flaco's Taco's Glenview
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadillas$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of sweet peppers or jalapenos topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on our Southwestern chili tortilla. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, sour cream, salsa, and soup of the day.
Breakfast Quesadillas$11.49
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, bacon, and your choice of hot giardiniera or fresh jalapenos topped with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese on our southwestern chili toritlla. Served with a side of hashbrowns or fresh fruit, sour cream, and salsa.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

