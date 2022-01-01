Reuben in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve reuben
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Reuben
|$15.95
Tender corned beef with just the right amount of swiss, thousand and sauerkraut. On grilled Hackney’s Dark Rye®.
Comes with your choice of a side.
|Reuben Eggrolls
|$13.95
Lean corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut wrapped in a flaky crust. Delicious. Served with 1000 island dipping sauce.
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|Reuben Eggrolls
|$13.95
Lean corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut wrapped in a flaky crust. Delicious. Served with 1000 island dipping sauce.
|Reuben
|$15.95
Tender corned beef with just the right amount of swiss, thousand, and sauerkraut. On grilled Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.