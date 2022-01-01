Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve reuben

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$15.95
Tender corned beef with just the right amount of swiss, thousand and sauerkraut. On grilled Hackney’s Dark Rye®.
Comes with your choice of a side.
Reuben Eggrolls$13.95
Lean corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut wrapped in a flaky crust. Delicious. Served with 1000 island dipping sauce.
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Eggrolls$13.95
Lean corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut wrapped in a flaky crust. Delicious. Served with 1000 island dipping sauce.
Reuben$15.95
Tender corned beef with just the right amount of swiss, thousand, and sauerkraut. On grilled Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and french fries.
