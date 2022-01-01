Ribeye steak in Glenview
Forza Meats
1811 Glenview Road, Glenview
|Prime Ribeye Steak Dinner
|$60.00
Prime 16 ounce bone-in ribeye steak sourced from Demkota Ranch, cooked to tender juicy medium temp sous vide-style, seasoned with roasted garlic, fresh herbs and house-made compound butter. Served with garlic cheddar twice baked potato and roasted asparagus. Available for pickup or delivery from 4-5 PM.
Moti & La Michoacana - 610 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 160, Glenview, IL 60025
610 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview
|Korean BBQ (Ribeye Steak) Taco
|$4.99
Comes with cilantro lime rice, bulgogi (ribeye steak), kimchi, fried onions, sour cream, Alex's Secret Sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds!