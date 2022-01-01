Salmon in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve salmon
More about Hackney's on Lake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Grilled Salmon
|$23.95
Served with sautéed spinach and fresh mango salsa.
More about Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview
|Roasted Faroe Island Salmon
|$24.00
Pan roasted Faroe Islands salmon served with roasted vegetables on a bed of organic quinoa and wild rice, drizzled with balsamic glaze
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Coarse Italian
FRENCH FRIES
Coarse Italian
800 Shermer Rd, Glenview
|Roasted Salmon
|$27.00
With marinated heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, and basil chimichurri, prosciutto chips.
More about Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview
2709 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview
|Salmon & Avocado Roll
|$12.00
Salmon inside, avocado on top
|Salmon Small Plate
|$16.00
|Salmon Dinner
|$27.00
Broiled Atlantic salmon, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki