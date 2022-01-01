Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve salmon

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$23.95
Served with sautéed spinach and fresh mango salsa.
More about Hackney's on Lake
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Faroe Island Salmon$24.00
Pan roasted Faroe Islands salmon served with roasted vegetables on a bed of organic quinoa and wild rice, drizzled with balsamic glaze
More about Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (3902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
FRENCH FRIES

Coarse Italian

800 Shermer Rd, Glenview

Avg 4.3 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Salmon$27.00
With marinated heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, and basil chimichurri, prosciutto chips.
More about Coarse Italian
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview

2709 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview

Avg 4.8 (6095 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon & Avocado Roll$12.00
Salmon inside, avocado on top
Salmon Small Plate$16.00
Salmon Dinner$27.00
Broiled Atlantic salmon, vegetable, potato cake, teriyaki
More about Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview

