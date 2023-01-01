Salmon salad in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Elly's Pancake House of Glenview
Elly's Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Salmon North Shore Salad
|$18.99
Fresh Faroe Salmon tops our Salad with Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Pecans, Raisins, and Blue Cheese Crumbles drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview - 2709 Pfingsten Rd
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview - 2709 Pfingsten Rd
2709 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview
|GRILLED SALMON SALAD LUNCH
|$14.00
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, citrus soy dressing served with 4pcs California or spicy tuna roll