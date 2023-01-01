Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Glenview

Go
Glenview restaurants
Toast

Glenview restaurants that serve salmon salad

Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview image

 

Elly's Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon North Shore Salad$18.99
Fresh Faroe Salmon tops our Salad with Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Pecans, Raisins, and Blue Cheese Crumbles drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Elly's Pancake House of Glenview
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview - 2709 Pfingsten Rd

2709 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview

Avg 4.8 (6095 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED SALMON SALAD LUNCH$14.00
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, citrus soy dressing served with 4pcs California or spicy tuna roll
More about Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview - 2709 Pfingsten Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Glenview

Chicken Salad

Jelly Donuts

Tomato Soup

Shrimp Fajitas

Stuffed Mushrooms

Chopped Salad

Patty Melts

Crepes

Map

More near Glenview to explore

Des Plaines

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1547 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston