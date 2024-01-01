Shrimp salad in Glenview
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Forza Meats
1811 Glenview Road, Glenview
|Corn & Quinoa Shrimp Salad
|$17.00
sauteed gulf shrimp over romaine and arugula, topped with roasted corn, quinoa, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips with a mango vinaigrette
|Peach & Pecan Shrimp Salad
|$17.00
sauteed shrimp, mixed greens, roasted pecans, sliced peaches, chopped red onion, goat cheese, mango vinaigrette
|Shrimp Salad
|$22.00