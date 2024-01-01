Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve shrimp salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Forza Meats

1811 Glenview Road, Glenview

Avg 4.7 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corn & Quinoa Shrimp Salad$17.00
sauteed gulf shrimp over romaine and arugula, topped with roasted corn, quinoa, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips with a mango vinaigrette
Peach & Pecan Shrimp Salad$17.00
sauteed shrimp, mixed greens, roasted pecans, sliced peaches, chopped red onion, goat cheese, mango vinaigrette
Shrimp Salad$22.00
Hangar Two - 1100 North Milwaukee Avenue

1100 North Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$21.00
Grilled shrimp, romaine, sliced avocado, red onion, corn, tomato, and tortilla strips, tossed in house honey-lime vinaigrette.
