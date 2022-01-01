Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Glenview
/
Glenview
/
Shrimp Tacos
Glenview restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Riobamba Latin Kitchen
1869 waukegan rd, glenview
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco
$6.50
More about Riobamba Latin Kitchen
Flaco's Taco's Glenview
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco - Single
$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
More about Flaco's Taco's Glenview
