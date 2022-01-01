Spinach salad in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve spinach salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Baby Spinach & Berry Salad
|$13.45
Grilled chicken, fresh berries and tender spinach leaves with egg and caramelized nuts, raspberry vinaigrette and a glorious morning muffin.
WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Harms
1241 Harms Rd, Glenview
|Spinach Salad
|$9.95
Baby Spinach with Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.
|Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Harrison’s Free-Range, All-Natural Chicken over Baby Spinach. With Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
|Raspberry Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Spinach | Goat cheese | Craisins | Granny Smith Apple | Pine Nuts | Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette | Champagne Dressing
+ Add Grilled Chicken $3