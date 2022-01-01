Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Toast

Glenview restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Spinach & Berry Salad$13.45
Grilled chicken, fresh berries and tender spinach leaves with egg and caramelized nuts, raspberry vinaigrette and a glorious morning muffin.
More about Hackney's on Lake
Item pic

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Harms

1241 Harms Rd, Glenview

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.95
Baby Spinach with Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.
Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken$15.95
Harrison’s Free-Range, All-Natural Chicken over Baby Spinach. With Strawberries, hardboiled egg, chopped walnuts and a Glorious Morning Muffin.
More about Hackney's on Harms
Culinary Gangster image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Culinary Gangster

1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Spinach Salad$12.00
Spinach | Goat cheese | Craisins | Granny Smith Apple | Pine Nuts | Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette | Champagne Dressing
+ Add Grilled Chicken $3
More about Culinary Gangster

