Tacos in Glenview

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Culinary Gangster
1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Marinated shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and corn tortilla
|3 Taco Special with 12oz Drink
|$10.00
|Ground Beef Taco
|$4.00
Prime Angus beef, mild house spice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and corn tortilla
Riobamba Latin Kitchen
1869 waukegan rd, glenview
|Chorizo Taco
|$4.50
|Al pastor Taco
|$5.00
|Kids Chicken Taco
|$6.00
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.49
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeños and onions, stuffed in three corn tortillas accented with green salsa and cilantro. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
1831 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Tacos
|$15.95
Tacos Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (2 for Lunch, 3 for Dinner)
Mexican Style (Cilantro & Onions)
Gringo Style (Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese)
|Kid Taco
|$5.95
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
Lettuce, Whole Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Corn, Sour Cream, Shredded Jack Cheese and Guacamole
Flaco's Taco's Glenview
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Shrimp Taco - Single
|$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
|Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single
|$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
|Vegetarian Poblano Taco - Single
|$2.95
Roasted poblano peppers, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican rice, refried
beans, cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.