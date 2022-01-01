Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve tamales

Riobamba Latin Kitchen image

 

Riobamba Latin Kitchen

1869 waukegan rd, glenview

Chicken Tamale$3.00
chicken onion peas & carrot in a steamed corn masa
Loaded Tamale$6.50
cheese tamale w/ beans guacamole lettuce tomato sour cream & jalapenos
Kids Cheese Tamale$6.00
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant

1831 Tower Drive, Glenview

Tamales$10.95
Flaco's Taco's Glenview

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal$3.95
Traditional tamal which happens to be vegan. Black beans, spices,
masa (corn flour), wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).
Braised Chicken Tamal$3.95
A style of tamales from the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico,
wrapped in a banana leaf.
Pulled Pork Tamal$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).
