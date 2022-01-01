Tamales in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve tamales
More about Riobamba Latin Kitchen
Riobamba Latin Kitchen
1869 waukegan rd, glenview
|Chicken Tamale
|$3.00
chicken onion peas & carrot in a steamed corn masa
|Loaded Tamale
|$6.50
cheese tamale w/ beans guacamole lettuce tomato sour cream & jalapenos
|Kids Cheese Tamale
|$6.00
More about El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant
1831 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Tamales
|$10.95
More about Flaco's Taco's Glenview
Flaco's Taco's Glenview
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Tamal
|$3.95
Traditional tamal which happens to be vegan. Black beans, spices,
masa (corn flour), wrapped in an hoja (corn husk).
|Braised Chicken Tamal
|$3.95
A style of tamales from the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico,
wrapped in a banana leaf.
|Pulled Pork Tamal
|$3.95
The most traditional type of tamal, our “Tamales de Puerco” are
filled with pork shoulder in a spicy salsa roja, and wrapped in an hoja (corn
husk).