Tostadas in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve tostadas

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Culinary Gangster - 1216 Waukegan Road

1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fiesta Tostada (2)$8.00
5" tostada shell, baby shrimp, crisp shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, and onions. Enhanced with the vibrant notes of cilantro, creamy avocado, a squeeze of lime, and a drizzle of zesty Valentina sauce, each bite is an explosion of taste.
More about Culinary Gangster - 1216 Waukegan Road
El Tradicional Glenview

1831 Tower Drive, Glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostadas$17.95
More about El Tradicional Glenview

