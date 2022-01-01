Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Glenview

Glenview restaurants
Glenview restaurants that serve turkey clubs

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hackney's on Lake

1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$13.95
Hand carved turkey with crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of side.
Turkey Sandwich$12.95
Our Turkey Sandwich is served cold on your choice of toasted bread. Comes with a side of mayo, cranberry sauce, and your choice of side.
More about Hackney's on Lake
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.49
Thin slices of fresh turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato slices with mayo on toasted white bread. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
FRENCH FRIES

Glenview House

1843 Glenview Rd, Glenview

Avg 3.8 (476 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$13.00
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house-made mayo, brioche bun
More about Glenview House

