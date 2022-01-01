Turkey clubs in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hackney's on Lake
1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview
|Turkey Club
|$13.95
Hand carved turkey with crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of side.
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.95
Our Turkey Sandwich is served cold on your choice of toasted bread. Comes with a side of mayo, cranberry sauce, and your choice of side.
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Turkey Club
|$12.49
Thin slices of fresh turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato slices with mayo on toasted white bread. Served with french fries or fresh fruit, pickle, coleslaw, and soup of the day.