Waffles in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve waffles
More about Blended Health & Smoothie Bar
SMOOTHIES
Blended Health & Smoothie Bar
950 Harlem Ave, Glenview
|Green Protein Waffle Bowl (GF)
The perfect pre or post workout meal! The waffle is Gluten-Free, No Sugar Added, and homemade with Spinach (promise you won't taste it) and Whey Protein to pack a punch. Chopped & topped to your liking!
|Take Home Waffles - (2 Pack)
|$10.99
|Banana Bread Waffle Bowl (GF)
This delicious waffle is vegan, gluten free and a healthy breakfast or snack option. Full of Banana flavor with a hint of Agave, there is no added sugars, crisp on the outside and fluffy and gooey on the inside. Top it how you want it with fruit, chocolate and drizzles!
More about Eggspresso - At The Glen
Eggspresso - At The Glen
2000 Tower Drive, Glenview
|Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle
|$10.99
Topped with our homemade cheesecake
sauce and fresh strawberries. Sprinkled
with a graham cracker crumble
|Chocolate Chip Waffle
|$8.99
|Waffle
|$7.99
Add your favorite topping
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2350 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Kid's Waffle Sampler
|$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
1624 Milwaukee Avenue, Glenview
|Stuffed Waffle
|$11.49
Stuffed with our cheese filling, blueberry or strawberry cream sauce, topped with fresh strawberries and bananas.
|Side of Mini Waffles
|$4.99
|Belgium Waffle
|$7.99
Light and crunchy. All of our waffles are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.