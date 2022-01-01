Go
Glenwood Grill

Southern Low Country cooking in the heart of Raleigh!
SEAFOOD

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151 • $$

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Crabcake Entree$16.00
One crab cake, parmesan creamed sweet corn. Arugula salad w/candied pecans, granny smith apples, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette
4 oz Filet$12.00
4oz Filet Medallion with or without veal Cabernet reduction and pimento cheese.
Southern Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
Pear Gorgonzola$8.00
Local mixed greens - pears - Gorgonzola - grapes - candied walnuts- maple mustard dressing
Pan Seared Salmon$22.00
Asparagus pepper Parmesan risotto - Seared Salmon-topped with tomato fennel salad and finished with yellow pepper coulis
Carpet Bagger$36.00
Two 4 ounce filet mignon, parsnip mashed potatoes, parmesan fried oysters, cabernet veal reduction, bearnaise
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Single Crab Cake$9.00
Chopped Wedge$8.00
Iceberg, tomatoes, pickled onion, maple pepper bacon, Maytag Blue Cheese dressing
Charleston She Crab Soup$7.00
lump crab, sherry, chives
Location

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
