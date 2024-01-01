Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Glenwood
/
Glenwood
/
Calamari
Glenwood restaurants that serve calamari
Chug a Lug Pub & Grill
18409 South Halsted St, Glenwood
No reviews yet
Fried Golden Brown Calamari
$18.00
More about Chug a Lug Pub & Grill
Glenwood Oaks Restaurant - 106 N Main Street, Glenwood, IL
106 N Main Street, Glenwood
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$14.00
More about Glenwood Oaks Restaurant - 106 N Main Street, Glenwood, IL
Browse other tasty dishes in Glenwood
Salmon
More near Glenwood to explore
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Munster
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Homewood
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
No reviews yet
Dyer
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Calumet City
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(526 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston