Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glenwood restaurants you'll love

Go
Glenwood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Glenwood

Must-try Glenwood restaurants

Consumer pic

 

WaskaVillage - 112 Minnesota Ave W

112 Minnesota Ave W, Glenwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$3.25
Espresso with vanilla syrup, steamed milk and thin foam. Enjoy hot or iced.
1-Meat Egg & Cheese$3.99
Served on your choice of a Croissant, Texas Toast, Flatbread, Bagel, Flatbread, or Gluten Free Bread. Meat Choices: Bacon, Ham, Sausage
3-Meat Egg & Cheese$5.50
Served on your choice of a Croissant, Texas Toast, Flatbread, Bagel, Flatbread, or Gluten Free Bread. Meat Choices: Bacon, Ham, Sausage
More about WaskaVillage - 112 Minnesota Ave W
Consumer pic

 

Rolling Forks Vineyards

21505 Selnes Road, Glenwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rolling Forks Vineyards
Consumer pic

 

Heidi's Bar - 203 Marsh Street

203 Marsh Street, Sedan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Heidi's Bar - 203 Marsh Street
Map

More near Glenwood to explore

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (39 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (453 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.7 (29 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (961 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (785 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston