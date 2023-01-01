Glenwood restaurants you'll love
Must-try Glenwood restaurants
More about WaskaVillage - 112 Minnesota Ave W
WaskaVillage - 112 Minnesota Ave W
112 Minnesota Ave W, Glenwood
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$3.25
Espresso with vanilla syrup, steamed milk and thin foam. Enjoy hot or iced.
|1-Meat Egg & Cheese
|$3.99
Served on your choice of a Croissant, Texas Toast, Flatbread, Bagel, Flatbread, or Gluten Free Bread. Meat Choices: Bacon, Ham, Sausage
|3-Meat Egg & Cheese
|$5.50
Served on your choice of a Croissant, Texas Toast, Flatbread, Bagel, Flatbread, or Gluten Free Bread. Meat Choices: Bacon, Ham, Sausage