Glenwood Oaks Restaurant

106 N Main Street

Popular Items

Honey Glazed Salmon$30.00
12pc Chicken Dinner$40.00
Choose from baked, fried or bbq, served with choice of potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.
Italian Beef$12.00
Thinly Sliced Roast Sirloin topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Onions and Green Peppers. Served with Fries.
1/2 Slab Only$15.00
Oaks Burger$12.00
Beef Patty Char-Grilled to Perfection, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions. Served with Fries. (Add Cheese, Optional)
Rib Dinner (Full Slab)$30.00
Tender Ribs, seasoned, smoked, then grilled to perfection! Served with your choice of 2 sides. Choose from pasta, potato, or vegetable of the day.
Full Slab Only$26.00
Lemon Chicken w/ Veggie$7.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Tender, smoked shredded pork smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with Fries
4pc Chicken Dinner$20.00
Choose from baked, fried or bbq, served with choice of potato, pasta or vegetable of the day.
Location

106 N Main Street

Glenwood IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
