Glenwood Restaurant

2588 Willamette St.

Popular Items

Breakfast Skillet$12.00
Two eggs scrambled with homefries, bell pepper, black olives, jack & cheddar and accompanied by avocado and salsa
Add Today's Bottle of Red Wine$8.50
Glenwood$12.00
Two eggs with your choice of thick bacon, ham, 1/3 lb. beef patty, country sausage, link sausage, chicken-apple links or vegie sausage
Durango Scramble$12.00
Sliced mushrooms, peppered bacon, green onion and cream cheese
Standard$9.00
Two eggs cooked to order with red-skin homefried potatoes or fresh fruit and your choice of toast (sorry, no substitutions)
Add 2 Microbrews$5.00
Red Takeaway Family Dinner$18.00
Available for pick-up between 4:30 and 6:00 every weekday.
Green Takeaway Family Dinner$18.00
Available for pick-up every weekday between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm.
Add Today's Bottle of White Wine$8.50
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Toasted English muffin with thinly sliced ham or sautéed fresh mushrooms or salmon, topped with hollandaise
Location

2588 Willamette St.

Eugene OR

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
