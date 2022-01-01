Glenwood Springs restaurants you'll love
Masala & Curry
730 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs
|Popular items
|Tikka Masala
|$17.00
Clay oven roasted meat sauteed in carmelized onions and tomaoto sauce with a touch of cream - Gluten Free
|Saag Paneer
|$15.00
Homemade cheese sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
|Korma
|$17.00
Tender meat cooked in a creamy carmelized onion sauce mixed with cashews, raisins, and coconut - Gluten Free
The Pullman
330 7th St, Glenwood Springs
|Popular items
|elk bolognese
|$19.00
housemade pappardelle + herb ricotta + parmesan + balsamic
|1/3lb beef burger
|$16.00
caramelized onions + white cheddar + english muffin + fries
|handmade chevre gnocchi salad
|$14.00
butternut squash + wild mushrooms + greens + parmesan + truffle vin
Slope & Hatch
208 7th St, Glenwood Springs