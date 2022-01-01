Glide Pizza
Walk-up, pizza window serving big slices, whole pies and big flavors.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
659 Auburn Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
659 Auburn Ave
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hawkers Asian Street Food
Come on in and enjoy!
a mano
Please call us directly if you have any modifications or dietary restrictions.
Dipped N Butter
Come in and enjoy!
The Original Hot Dog Factory
America’s best hot dog!