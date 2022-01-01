Go
Glide Pizza

Walk-up, pizza window serving big slices, whole pies and big flavors.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

659 Auburn Ave

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)

Popular Items

20" GARLIC$28.00
Mexican Coke$3.00
Pizza Ranch$1.00
Callaway Blue H2O$3.00
Pickled Pizza Peppers$1.00
Sticker$1.00
Glide Pizzas Logo Sticker.
Approximately 2.5”x3”
Mike’s Hot Honey - Pack$1.00
GARLIC BASE (WHITE BASE, NO SAUCE)$28.00
20" CHEESE$26.00
CHEESE BASE (RED BASE)$26.00
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

659 Auburn Ave

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

