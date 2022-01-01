Go
Bellies Breakfast Barnyard

109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2

Popular Items

Southern Belly$11.75
Bellies version of biscuits and gravy! 8 of our deep-fried belly biscuits, top with our signature sausage gravy, and your choice of one meat. Unlike any biscuits and gravy you have ever had!!
Regular biscuits can be substituted but we recommend trying ours first!
Belly Buster$13.75
3 Eggs, your choice of 3 meats, and choice of bread, served with our pigtail belly fries
Belly burger with cheese$12.99
A 1/2 pound Angus Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, ketchup, and mayo with fresh cheddar cheese served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Classic belly fries$3.50
Ultimate Barnyard Sammie$10.50
2 Eggs sandwiched between a sausage patty, bacon, and ham, and cheese top and bottom, all stacked inside a grilled croissant, brioche bun, or texas toast.
Served with Belly Fries
$10.50
Eggs$1.25
Belly BLT$8.95
A double decker belly size sandwich! Fresh lettuce and tomato with six thick pieces of bacon, topped with mayo, between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with coleslaw.
3 Pieces of Bacon$3.75
Kid Pancake$5.99
2 pancakes 1 meat
Meat Lovers Bowl$12.75
4 Eggs, scrambled with bacon, sausage, ham and cheese, served on top of a homemade biscuit, topped with kielbasa, bacon, and sausage! Go the distance and add corned beef for $2.00 more!
109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2

Charlton MA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
