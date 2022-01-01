Go
Glo

noodles, small plates, & skewers prepared in an authentic yet innovative way.

4450 West 38th Avenue

Popular Items

HAMACHI$16.00
white ponzu, grape, serrano, basil
PORK SAUSAGE$4.00
hot mustard aioli
EGGPLANT & SHISHITO$5.00
miso
FILET$9.00
soy, pickled daikon
DEATHWISH$18.00
chili-pork broth, dashi, confit bacon, onsen egg, narutomaki, green onion, bean sprouts, chili flakes, black garlic oil, chili oil, crispy shallot
BIG EYE TUNA$16.00
house soy, kizami, black pepper, lemon
CHIKEN SKIN$4.00
soy, lemon, shiso
SHRIMP$9.00
koji butter, green onion, lemon
CHICKEN THIGH$5.00
green onion, soy
PORK & SHRIMP TANTANMEN$19.00
pork broth, dashi, sesame soy milk, chili paste, ground pork, shrimp, bok choy, onsen egg, chili oil, green onion, bean sprouts, crispy shallot
Location

4450 West 38th Avenue

Denver CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
