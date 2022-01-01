Global Cafe - East York
Come in and enjoy!
2300 E. Market St.
Location
2300 E. Market St.
York PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Viet Thai Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Victor's Italian Restaurant
A neighborhood staple since 1984, Victor’s has evolved into the perfect reflection of an Italian Trattoria. Though the quality of the food, thoughtfulness of the service, and the caliber of wines, beers, and cocktails offered may hint at a more upscale Ristorante, Victor’s remains a cozy neighborhood spot, perfect for all occasions. Executive Chef George Sheffer’s menu changes with the season and highlights local products when possible. Come and enjoy stuzzichini (snacks) at the bar with a pint from a local brewer or pair any of our more than 100 wines (over 1/3 Italian varietals) on our wine list with Chef’s Prezzo Fisso menu.
Our Place Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The SteakOut
Tuesday-Saturday
11:00am-8:00pm