Mariners Cafe & Grocery
Blessings! An Honor to Humbly Serve You.
5001 Newport Coast Drive
Popular Items
Location
5001 Newport Coast Drive
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Baja Surfing Taco Truck 1
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Taquiero Taco- Campus
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Bowl - Irvine
The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.