Mariners Cafe & Grocery

Blessings! An Honor to Humbly Serve You.

5001 Newport Coast Drive

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Tenders$6.00
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Staff Meal of the Week$5.00
Please Call the Cafe or Check The Hub For This Week's "Staff Meal of the Week"
Avocados (Ea)$2.25
1 Each of Large USA/Mexico Hass Avocados
Staff Vegetable Quesadila$5.00
Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Roasted Anaheim Pepper, Molcajete Sauce and Sour Cream
Staff BLATT$5.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato & Turkey on Fresh Baked Hoagie Roll with House Made Chips or Choice of Side
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (1 Lb)$3.25
12 1.3 Ounce Portions of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Staff Greek Salad$5.00
Broiled Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Feta Cheese and Red Onion
Staff Beverage$0.69
20 Ounce Fountain Drink
Staff Soup of the Day$5.00
Please Call the Cafe or Check The Hub For Today's Soup Offering
Available After 11:00AM
Location

5001 Newport Coast Drive

Irvine CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
