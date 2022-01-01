Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque
Chicken
Global Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
1 Review
$$$
2301 N Rolling Rd
Windsor Mill, MD 21244
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
2301 N Rolling Rd, Windsor Mill MD 21244
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Zauq Halal Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Georgia Peach
Come in and enjoy! No refunds on Online Orders. Please ensure that your order is correct before submitting payment. Thank you for your support!
Island Quizine - Windsor Mill
Not your typical JAMAICAN Restaurant. Beyond the traditional Jamaican fare, Island Quizine also offers a flavorful fusion of Caribbean inspired dishes. Whether its our savory Reggae Pasta, our tasty island wraps, or our spicy twist on an American classic, the Jerk Burger, Island Quizine has something for everyone!