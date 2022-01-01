Go
Global Quesadilla Company

FRESH, FAST, AND DUCKING FELICIOUS

189 Lamp and Lantern Village • $

Avg 4.6 (1705 reviews)

Popular Items

Cancun Quesadilla$13.99
Like fajitas, except different. Your choice of chicken or steak, red and green pepper, pico de gallo, cheddar and Monterey jack, drizzled with our fajita sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and guac.
Santa Fe Quesadilla$12.49
Grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and black beans, bacon, pico de gallo with cheddar and Monterey jack, served in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
Mexico City Quesadilla$12.49
The Original Quesadilla, with grilled chicken, steak or taco beef, cheddar, Monterey jack & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
New Orleans Quesadilla$12.49
Blackened grilled chicken, pico de gallo, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla, Served with a side of southwest ranch.
Aztec Quesadilla$12.49
Sweet & spicy grilled chicken, house made pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack in a flour tortilla.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.49
All Kids’ Quesadillas come with tortilla chips and a drink
Buffalo Quesadilla$12.49
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla
Milwaukee Quesadilla$11.49
Mozzarella, provel, cheddar and Monterey jack, and pico de gallo on a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Texas Quesadilla$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
Location

189 Lamp and Lantern Village

Chesterfield MO

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
