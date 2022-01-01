Go
Toast

Global Quesadilla Company

FRESH, FAST, AND DUCKING FELICIOUS

12366 Olive Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexico City Quesadilla$12.49
The Original Quesadilla, with grilled chicken, steak or taco beef, cheddar, Monterey jack & pico de gallo in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Cancun Quesadilla$13.99
Like fajitas, except different. Your choice of chicken or steak, red and green pepper, pico de gallo, cheddar and Monterey jack, drizzled with our fajita sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and guac.
Santa Fe Quesadilla$12.49
Grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and black beans, bacon, pico de gallo with cheddar and Monterey jack, served in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Texas Quesadilla$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
New Orleans Quesadilla$12.49
Blackened grilled chicken, pico de gallo, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla, Served with a side of southwest ranch.
Milwaukee Quesadilla$11.49
Mozzarella, provel, cheddar and Monterey jack, and pico de gallo on a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Buffalo Quesadilla$12.49
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla
Memphis Quesadilla$12.49
Sweet BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, and red onions with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on a flour tortilla.
Aztec Quesadilla$12.49
Sweet & spicy grilled chicken, house made pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack in a flour tortilla.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
See full menu

Location

12366 Olive Blvd

St. Louis MO

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

No reviews yet

Cecil Whittaker’s Pizza Restaurant is an Italian restaurant that offers Pizza, Pizza delivery, Italian cuisines and select American dishes. Our St Louis style Pizza is the best. We didn’t invent thin crust; we just do it better and have been since 1983! We only buy the freshest ingredients available. Our portions are generous and our prices are competitive.

Timothy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cobalt Smoke & Sea

No reviews yet

THANK YOU for choosing to dine at a local independent restaurant.
Bernadette Faasen | Owner

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston