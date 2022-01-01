Globe Coffee
Within The Plaza, Globe Coffee operates on a year-round basis and serves coffee, hot cocoa and smoothies; light fare like bagels and paninis; and cheese fondue and s’mores during the skating season. Guests can make the s’mores themselves over gas fire pits.
229 W Wisconsin Avenue
Location
229 W Wisconsin Avenue
Neenah WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Little Siam
Come on in and enjoy!
Greene's Pour House
Your Friendly Neighborhood Meeting Place!
Flagstone Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!