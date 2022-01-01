Go
Toast

Globe Coffee

Within The Plaza, Globe Coffee operates on a year-round basis and serves coffee, hot cocoa and smoothies; light fare like bagels and paninis; and cheese fondue and s’mores during the skating season. Guests can make the s’mores themselves over gas fire pits.

229 W Wisconsin Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

229 W Wisconsin Avenue

Neenah WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Siam

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Greene's Pour House

No reviews yet

Your Friendly Neighborhood Meeting Place!

Waverly Beach

No reviews yet

Flagstone Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston