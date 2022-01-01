Go
Globe Coffee

Within The Plaza, Globe Coffee operates on a year-round basis. Join us for a coffee, specialty drink, breakfast and lunch!
If you would like to dine in house, please specify in the special requests section. Thank you!

229 W Wisconsin Avenue

Popular Items

Soup of Day Cup$3.50
Latte
Espresso and milk, add optional flavor
Smoothies$5.95
Real fruit blended with almond milk
Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Specialty Latte
Seasonal and house specialty lattes
Oatmeal$3.50
Protein Bites- 3$4.00
Brewed Coffee
Roast of the day, with Bellweather roasted beans
Avocado Toast$6.00
Location

Neenah WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
