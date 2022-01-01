Go
Gloria's Corner Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

20 S. Main St.

Popular Items

BISTRO BURGER$17.00
Carmelized onions, brie cheese and crisp bacon
GLORIA'S BURGER$18.00
Pepper jack cheese, avocado, bacon, red onion, and jalapeno
MEDITERRANEAN PASTA$18.00
Artichokes, olives, spinach, tomatoes, and onions topped with extra virgin olive oil and feta cheese on fettuccini
GINGER BEER$4.00
DR PEPPER$3.00
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Add cheddar, swiss, bleu cheese, provolone or pepper jack $1
BURGER SPECIAL$14.00
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO$17.00
Rich cream sauce topped with broccoli, and parmesan cheese add steak, chicken or shrimp $6
SPRITE$3.00
DIET COKE$3.00
Location

20 S. Main St.

Moab UT

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
