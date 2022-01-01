Southern
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mediterranean
Glory Bound Gyro Co- Tuscaloosa
Open today 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM
880 Reviews
$
1301 University Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1301 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa AL 35401
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Voodoo Wing Company
A Little Magic and a Lot of Flavor, Specializing in both Traditional and Boneless wings.
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa
Addictive food ahead!
Twelve25
Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue
Tuscaloosa Music Hall Management
Come in and enjoy!